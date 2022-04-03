WrestleMania 39 will also be a two night event

We already knew WrestleMania 39 would be taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California next year but now we know the exact date or, as it turns out, dates. Indeed, WWE has confirmed in the above video promoting the show that it will once again be a two night event, taking place on April 1 and April 2, 2023.

Let’s just hope Vince McMahon isn’t big on April Fools.

The two night WrestleMania started during the pandemic in 2020 with WrestleMania 36 and has continued on for the next two events. Considering how long past shows have been, I’m not sure anyone minds simply stretching it out over two evenings.

Right?

The 2023 edition has been dubbed “WrestleMania Hollywood” and you can already register for a presale to get tickets for the event.

Now we wait to see if the rumors prove accurate and WWE manages to get The Rock to wrestle Roman Reigns in the main event of one of those nights.