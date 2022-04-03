- Rick BOOGS plays his way to the ring
- The Usos counter Shinsuke Nakamura’s Kinshasa
- Drew McIntyre becomes FIRST Superstar to kick out of End of Days
- Rey Mysterio & Dominik hit Logan Paul with double 619
- Bianca Belair shows amazing athleticism vs. Becky Lynch
- Cody Rhodes returns to WWE
- The Undertaker makes his WrestleMania entrance
- Charlotte Flair spears Ronda Rousey
- Stone Cold Steve Austin returns at WrestleMania
- Stone Cold Steve Austin makes in-ring return
- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show off their moves
- The Usos celebrate kicking off WrestleMania 38 with a win
- McIntyre explains why he destroyed the ring at WrestleMania 38
- Logan Paul says “*** you, Miz”
- Bianca Belair achieves redemption at WrestleMania
- Charlotte Flair proves she’s “Ms. WrestleMania”
- Cody Rhodes’ inspiration for shocking WWE return
- Stone Cold Steve Austin reflects on in-ring return
Get complete WrestleMania Saturday results and coverage of the card right here, and a full recap of all the night’s events right here.
