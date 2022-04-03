 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Happy Stone Cold, Cody Rhodes’ emotional return, and more WrestleMania 38 highlights and fallout videos

Get all the highlights and some post-match interviews with the major players from WrestleMania Saturday.

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
  • Rick BOOGS plays his way to the ring
  • The Usos counter Shinsuke Nakamura’s Kinshasa
  • Drew McIntyre becomes FIRST Superstar to kick out of End of Days
  • Rey Mysterio & Dominik hit Logan Paul with double 619
  • Bianca Belair shows amazing athleticism vs. Becky Lynch
  • Cody Rhodes returns to WWE
  • The Undertaker makes his WrestleMania entrance
  • Charlotte Flair spears Ronda Rousey
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin returns at WrestleMania
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin makes in-ring return
  • The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show off their moves
  • The Usos celebrate kicking off WrestleMania 38 with a win
  • McIntyre explains why he destroyed the ring at WrestleMania 38
  • Logan Paul says “*** you, Miz”
  • Bianca Belair achieves redemption at WrestleMania
  • Charlotte Flair proves she’s “Ms. WrestleMania”
  • Cody Rhodes’ inspiration for shocking WWE return
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin reflects on in-ring return

Get complete WrestleMania Saturday results and coverage of the card right here, and a full recap of all the night’s events right here.

In This Stream

WrestleMania 38 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 20 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...