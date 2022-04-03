What was ‘Match of the Night’ at WrestleMania Saturday?

WWE has put a bow tie around the first night of its WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view (PPV) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., April 2, 2022) with Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling one more match, defeating Kevin Owens with the Stunner after a fun brawl all around the arena.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Charlotte Flair used a ref bump to beat Ronda Rousey and keep her SmackDown women’s title, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE and tore the house down with Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair finally got her revenge on Becky Lynch good and proper en route to winning the Raw women’s championship, Logan Paul impressed alongside The Miz while beating Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!