WrestleMania 38 results: Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles, beats Kevin Owens

After a long night of action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, WrestleMania 38 was headlined not by a match but by an episode of “The KO Show.” That’s because Stone Cold Steve Austin was the special guest, and you don’t put him anywhere but the main event if you’re having him on and especially if he’s getting physical.

That is indeed what happened.

And it was ELECTRIC.

Owens played the antagonist perfectly. Austin was given the kind of welcome only a star of his caliber could receive. It was like we were taken back to 1998 and he was at the height of his powers all over again.

Save for the “WHAT” chants, of course.

As it turned out, Owens revealed a ruse and he didn’t just want to talk, he wanted to have a match. Austin agreed to do it after getting a “hell yeah” from the crowd, and they went about having a “No Holds Barred” match that saw Austin beat Owens up all around the arena.

There were moments where he sold for Owens, though, like taking a suplex on the floor after they battled out into the crowd. But Owens went all out taking bumps for his idol and a man who helped him make the most of his career in pro wrestling. He sold like hell and made Stone Cold look pretty damn good.

Owens did hit Austin with a Stunner but the “Texas Rattlesnake” kicked out. When Owens tried to use a chair against him just after, Austin ducked, the chair hit the rope and went right back into Owens face, and a Stunner from Stone Cold finished the job.

A hell of a match, all things considered, and a celebration of a match with one of the biggest stars in company history.

Get complete WrestleMania 38 results and full coverage of the Saturday card right here.