WrestleMania 38 predictions: Sunday

WrestleMania 38 is taking place this weekend with two separate nights of action, on Sat. Apr. 2 and Sun. Apr. 3, 2022. The show will air live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It begins at 6:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WrestleMania 38 predictions

WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Geno Mrosko: If there’s one guy I would buy Vince McMahon would have go over someone on a run like Reigns is now it’s Lesnar but I can’t really even imagine that right now. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: The popularity of babyface Brock almost makes me think he has a chance, but I think WWE wants to the Tribal Chief’s stats for an even bigger main event next year. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: There’s little chance Roman doesn’t keep pushing forwards with his dominance. The real question is how to do they un-unify the titles later and how soon? Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: We’re gonna keep acknowledging our Tribal Chief as the WWE Unified Universal World Heavyweight Champion for a long time still, I think. This is meant to close the loop on the Brock/Roman Saga that started way back at WrestleMania 31 once and for all, and I don’t think even WWE would screw it up by prolonging it any more. Pick: Roman Reigns.

Cain A. Knight: Roman Reigns isn’t losing that title as long as a match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 is still on the table. Pick: Roman Reigns

Stella Cheeks: Brock Lesnar has been doing the best work of his career lately, but he still isn’t beating The Tribal Chief. The Big question is, what do you do with Brock Lesnar when he isn’t chasing the main belt(s). It’s almost like unification is a bad idea... Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: This is just another stepping stone on Roman Reigns’ path to immortality. Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is the next thing on his “to do” list. Next up? An old fashioned family feud with an electrifying cousin. Pick: Roman Reigns

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Geno Mrosko: This is so thrown together, it leaves it wide open for anything to happen. Pick: Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Sean Rueter: This one really had me stumped. Then I remembered there’s a decent chance we won’t see these belts again for another couple months. Pick: Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Kyle Decker: It’s a toss up. Unless they have immediate plans for Sasha Banks, may as well have her and Naomi, the real fan favorites here, pick up the win. Pick: Sasha Banks & Naomi

Claire Elizabeth: God I wish they’d let me care about the women’s tag team division, but nope, it’s even more thrown-together and nonsensical than the rest of the show. I want Naomi to have gold around her waist again so I’m picking her team, simple as that. Plus they can always write around the win if they want to make a big deal out of Sasha’s WrestleMania losing streak by specifying singles matches. Pick: Naomi & Sasha Banks

Cain A. Knight: The commentators have said that Carmella and Queen Zelina basically have no chance to win. That probably means they will win. Sasha Banks always loses at WrestleMania, after all, and the other two teams have only been thrown together for the sake of this match. Pick: Carmella & Queen Zelina

Stella Cheeks: TEAM B.A.D 4 LYFE. Pick: Sasha Banks & Naomi

Marcus Benjamin: I’m going with my heart. Pick: Sasha Banks & Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

Geno Mrosko: They can still get some real mileage out of this team. Pick: RK-Bro

Sean Rueter: A Profits heel turn is coming, I’m just not sure if it happens here or in a few weeks. Because (in my mind at least) ‘Mania is a babyface show, I’ll say the celebrated friends retain and that’s part of the reason for Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins to break bad later. Pick: RK-Bro

Kyle Decker: I don’t think this RK-Bro reign is going to be a long one. Eventually, they’re going to lose and split up. While they’ll probably drag that part of it out, I think Orton & Riddle lose the titles tonight. And the Street Profits are the team that hasn’t held them recently of these three, so let’s go with them as the victors. Pick: The Street Profits

Claire Elizabeth: I hate to say it but I’m kinda sick of the Street Profits? I was always kind of skeptical of them but their Evolve run sold me, it’s just they haven’t really evolved (pun not intended but welcome) since then? Like Alpha Academy’s schtick is dumb, but at least it’s fresh. Anyway, I think this is one where the law of three-way averages kicks in and the champs retain. Pick: RK-BRO

Cain A. Knight: RK-Bro isn’t on the cusp of breaking up, otherwise they’d be fighting each other at WrestleMania. So I think their reign on top lasts a while longer. Pick: RK-Bro

Stella Cheeks: The Street Profits have to win so that they can show RK-Bro what a real celebration party looks like. Pick: Street Profits

Marcus Benjamin: Cannot wait for this match. The Street Profits are often bridesmaids instead of brides, despite putting on dope performances every time they get the chance. If not now, when? Well, I suppose at the next premium live whatever WWE wants to call it, but I’m going with April 3 in Dallas. Pick: The Street Profits

Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Geno Mrosko: I think they’re going to have Knoxville get over by doing something really crazy and interesting but ultimately he needs to lose this match. Pick: Sami Zayn

Sean Rueter: The problem with Knoxville’s run is that WWE hasn’t figured out how to translate things like “The Cup Test” or “Butt X-Ray” into wrestling spots. Hell, they wouldn’t even splurge for “Giant Shopping Cart”. Not sure what that has to do with anything, but I had to get it off my chest. Pick: Johnny Knoxville

Kyle Decker: Honestly, the celebrity often wins, but I don’t think it goes down that way here. I think Zayn will cheat to win after taking a beating from the entire Jackass entourage. And then he’ll celebrate for months like he just won the world title. Pick: Sami Zayn

Claire Elizabeth: Listen, Johnny’s big problem here is that he has no finisher. He can take the abuse that Sami’s gonna give him and then some, but does he have the offense? Can he hit Zayn hard enough to keep him down? I’m not sure. He’s got a hell of a forearm, we saw that at the Royal Rumble, maybe he’ll Chris Hero spam it until he gets the win. I’d buy that for a dollar. Pick: Johnny Knoxville

Cain A. Knight: Zayn would still be Intercontinental champion if he was going to win this match. Pick: Johnny Knoxville

Stella Cheeks: This is the match I’m most looking forward too. I want to seem some HIJINKS! But I also want to see Sami Zayn get some respect. He deserves the W for deftly keeping this feud alive and interesting. Pick: Sami Zayn

Marcus Benjamin: You know what? I’m going with Cain and Claire on this one. Pick: Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Geno Mrosko: If this is the start of a series of matches, and it seems like that could easily be the case, the bad guy can take the first one. Pick: Edge

Sean Rueter: For the most part, Edge has stacked wins since WrestleMania last year. His new megalomaniacal heel gimmick can absorb the loss here, too. Pick: AJ Styles

Kyle Decker: It’s tough to bet against Edge after he just debuted a new character, but AJ Styles should win this match. He got taken out by a con-chair-to and has not gotten his comeuppance yet. It’s time to get revenge. Pick: AJ Styles

Claire Elizabeth: First off, it’s weird and frustrating that Edge has to ask for the Pitbull (a slice of WWE nonsense that never really stuck) because WWE refuses to acknowledge the outside world. He wants the IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles, the leader of Bullet Club, the man that bet on himself and went his own way and beat the world. Anyway, his ego could use to be taken down a peg or two, and he’s gonna get the man he’s asking for. Pick: AJ Styles

Cain A. Knight: This could very well be the best match of WrestleMania 38, and it’s not an easy one to predict either. Pick: AJ Styles

Stella Cheeks: I like all the edgy (heh) stuff Edge is doing with his new character, bold lighting choices not withstanding, but AJ Styles needs a big win. He was stuck with Omos for a truly extraordinary amount of time and he’s been wandering the deserts of the mid card ever since. He needs this match to get his groove back! Pick: AJ Styles

Marcus Benjamin: The interest in this feud comes mostly from everything Edge is doing. AJ’s responses are meh and he never got the chance to truly match Edge blow for blow on the mic. As a character, Edge is working on a different level right now. As a character. In the ring? I’m going with AJ. Despite Edge carrying this feud, AJ needs the win. Pick: AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Geno Mrosko: No way does Theory win here, right? No way. Pick: Pat McAfee

Sean Rueter: Pat’s 0-2 in WWE, and his NXT run was about putting over the full-timers and hyping up his stable. Does that change now that he’s a main roster babyface? I’m not sure it does. My guy McAfee is all about respecting the business, and that probably includes putting over the boss’ handpicked guy in his WrestleMania debut. Pick: Austin Theory

Kyle Decker: Austin Theory should win given he’s the full time wrestler who’s getting a push. But at the same time he sucks, and Pat Mac rules. Pick: Pat McAfee

Claire Elizabeth: I would again like to formally apologize for not being mean enough to Austin Theory in my Evolve recaps. I feel like I could have stopped this, and I’m ashamed I didn’t. In my defense, I was the wrong gender for most of it? Anyway, he has a bad habit of failing upwards, and I think with Vincent Kennedy McMahon in his virtual corner he’s gonna pull this one out. Pick: Austin Theory

Cain A. Knight: Pat McAfee isn’t losing to this dork. Pick: Pat McAfee

Stella Cheeks: Pat McAfee should beat Aliyah’s record for fastest win. Austin Theory doesn’t stand a chance. Pick: Pat McAfee

Marcus Benjamin: Little transitive property here. Austin Theory waxed Finn Balor. So when Pat McAfee beats Austin, does that mean Pat>Finn? You be the judge, cagesiders, But I’m sure WWE believes that’s true. Pick: Pat O’Mac

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Geno Mrosko: Do they still believe in Omos as a big monster who can draw with that act? I’m not so sure I see it, but if they do, he should win here. I’m going to guess that’s the belief. Pick: Omos

Sean Rueter: He’s got to lose sometime. Why not to a returning WWE champion starting a face run? Pick: Bobby Lashley

Kyle Decker: I’m not looking forward to this at all, but that’s because I think Omos is pretty much unwatchable. Also because I think he’s going to get a win over a very talented Lashley that he doesn’t deserve. Pick: Omos

Claire Elizabeth: Bobby Lashley deserves so much more than a last-second feud against a man who has the articulation of a 1983 GI Joe, but here we are, and he’s probably going to lose, because Omos is huge. (Why oh why can’t Commander Azeez be the giant getting this push? Him fighting Lashley? That’s a match I’d pay to see right there.) Pick: Omos

Cain A. Knight: The worst way to bring Lashley back as a babyface is to job him out to a terrible wrestler who can’t even work a five minute match. So that’s what WWE will probably do. Pick: Omos

Stella Cheeks: They wouldn’t sacrifice Bobby Lashley to Omos...would they? No. No they can’t. Unless...no. Nope. I refuse to believe it. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Marcus Benjamin: Stella said everything in my brain. But I disagree with her on what WWE does here. Le sigh. Pick: Omos.

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?