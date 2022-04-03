WrestleMania 38 results, live streaming match coverage: Sunday

WWE WrestleMania 38 is all set to finish up tonight (Sun., April 3, 2022) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 QUICK RESULTS

WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (free $25k pool at DraftKings Sportsbook) Women’s Tag Team Championship : Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya Raw Tag Team Championship : RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits Anything Goes : Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE