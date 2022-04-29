WWE tag team title unification match becomes a six-man

Remember weeks ago when Roman Reigns told The Usos to go to Monday Night Raw and beat RK-Bro for the Raw tag team titles so they could unify the tag belts too? And it led to a weeks long build to Friday Night SmackDown this week, where they would sign a contract for a match to do just that at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022, in Providence, Rhode Island?
Yeah, that’s not going to be happening now.
Instead, we’re getting a six man tag match:
It's OFFICIAL for #WMBacklash!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/hHHTWfymkE— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2022
Reigns himself ripped up the contract this week, doing so in support of shoving it in Riddle’s mouth while The Bloodline put the boots to RK-Bro. Drew McIntyre ran in to make the save, seemingly setting up two separate matches — the previously planned tag, and Reigns vs. McIntyre.
Instead, Paul Heyman threatened Adam Pearce and we ended up with a six-man tag where seemingly no title is on the line. That could certainly change but as you can see, that hasn’t been mentioned in any announcement just yet.
Thoughts?
