Malcolm Bivens with the greatest WWE release reaction video in the history of our sport

Malcolm Bivens, who I guess we can go back to calling Stokely Hathaway again now, is a very talented cat.

He apparently decided his future prospects were better outside the WWE system than they were in them. While we don’t know the financial or creative details that factored into his decision to tell The ‘E he wasn’t going to re-sign, which reportedly led to them releasing him today (April 29), we think he’s right. As much as I loved Bivens with Diamond Mine, I’m more excited to see the creative mind involved in producing stuff like this (made with fellow newly former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai) fully unleashed...

Bivens announced a May 5 stand-up comedy gig earlier this month, in what was probably a sign he was leaving the company he’s worked for since 2019.

If you’ve been praying on my downfall, now’s your chance.



May 5 — MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) April 13, 2022

And when he eventually takes that show on the road, I’m gonna buy tickets. Because the man makes me laugh even when I don’t want to, as he did with this, the greatest WWE release reaction video in the history of our sport. I won’t spoil it*, but hang in until the end.

Godspeed, you funny little man. Can’t wait to see what you do from here.