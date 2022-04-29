 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WWE announces name for UK stadium show

By Sean Rueter
/ new
WWE.com

In September, WWE will bring its first PPV/premium live event to the United Kingdom in over 30 years. The initial announcement gave us a date (Sat., Sept. 3) and a venue (Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales). Now, along with a ticket on sale date, we have a name...

Per WWE.com, a Scot got to break the news at the SmackDown house show in England today (April 29):

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

