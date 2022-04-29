WWE announces name for UK stadium show

In September, WWE will bring its first PPV/premium live event to the United Kingdom in over 30 years. The initial announcement gave us a date (Sat., Sept. 3) and a venue (Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales). Now, along with a ticket on sale date, we have a name...

BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle @visitwales



Details https://t.co/H3kwCjTZ4d



Register for May 18 presale https://t.co/O0q3o1ZPj4 pic.twitter.com/QeWMsdb8G3 — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2022

Per WWE.com, a Scot got to break the news at the SmackDown house show in England today (April 29):

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

