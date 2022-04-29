After his post-WrestleMania media blitz, its hard to imagine there’s much ground to cover with Cody Rhodes that hasn’t recently been covered. But we can listen to Steve Austin talk wrestling all day, so even (or especially) if he and Cody just talk about wrestling history for 90-120 minutes, the next Broken Skull Sessions should be interesting and entertaining.

We won’t have to wait long to find out what topics Stone Cold & the American Nightmare covered, because Rhodes in on the next episode, and it debuts next Friday (May 6) as part of WrestleMania Backlash weekend on Peacock.

Two days after this premieres, Cody will have a rematch with Seth Rollins on Sun., May 8’s premium live event from Providence, Rhodes Island. And if their ‘Mania encounter was any indication, that should rock.

Is it one of the things you want to hear Rhodes talk about on Broken Skull Sessions? Do you think Stone Cold will get in-depth with Cody on AEW-related topics? Which ones?

