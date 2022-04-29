Alexa Bliss is ‘just waiting on the call’ about a return to WWE

Since we last saw Alexa Bliss at February’s Elimination Chamber show in Saudi Arabia, she got married at a star-studded ceremony at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, went on a honeymoon, and took husband Ryan Cabrera’s last name.

None of that seems to be what’s preventing the five time Women’s champion from returning to WWE, however. Bliss reiterated that she’s been ready to go for two months when she was ambushed interviewed by “street journalist” Adam Glyn.

“Hopefully soon. I’m just waitin’ on the call... Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.”

There’s a hint of the frustration Alexa is rumored to have with WWE Creative, but she’s very positive and professional overall in her chat with Glyn. She joked that she can only go on one honeymoon because “I gotta’ go back to work,” and talked a little about her dealings with Vince McMahon:

“He has such an amazing presence. It’s always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he’s great.”

There are a lot of fans hoping their next conversation is about getting Bliss back on television. We’ll keep you posted.