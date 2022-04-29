WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 29, 2022) with a taped show (spoilers are available here) emanating from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featuring all the latest build for the the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for Sunday, May 8.

Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn in a steel cage match. This gimmick was chosen by Adam Pearce after Sami ran away from three consecutive matches against Drew.

Elsewhere on the card: Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have a Beat the Clock challenge, Ricochet defends the Intercontinental championship against Shanky, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APR. 29