WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 29, 2022) with a taped show (spoilers are available here) emanating from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featuring all the latest build for the the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for Sunday, May 8.
Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn in a steel cage match. This gimmick was chosen by Adam Pearce after Sami ran away from three consecutive matches against Drew.
Elsewhere on the card: Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have a Beat the Clock challenge, Ricochet defends the Intercontinental championship against Shanky, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.
