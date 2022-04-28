Bo Dallas is returning to pro wrestling

Taylor Rotunda (fka Bo Dallas) was one of more than 80 wrestlers who WWE released last year. One of the last things we heard about him is that he’s busy preparing for life after pro wrestling...with Liv Morgan.

Rotunda has not wrestled in a match since November 2019. That’s why he was asked if he’s done with wrestling during a Q & A session at the For the Love of Wrestling convention. He responded by saying not only does he still love wrestling, but we’ll see him back in the ring very soon:

“Absolutely not...I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you could possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling. But wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. And I just wanted to get a couple things done before I dive back in, do something that I really cared about. And now that I got everything kinda wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere, very soon. Because the love of wrestling has never left me, and I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon. But I just needed to get some other stuff done. But I’ll be back in the ring, really, really soon. I promise.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Bo Dallas / Taylor Rotunda return to a pro wrestling ring near you, Cagesiders?