Bray Wyatt and JoJo are engaged!

Joseann Offerman and Windham Rotunda are getting married!

Offerman announced the big news on her Instagram page, and included a couple pictures to go along with it:

“A million times YES! I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married) Here’s to forever”

The happy couple, who previously worked in WWE as JoJo and Bray Wyatt, respectively, have two children together. Their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019. Their daughter, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born one year later. Windham also has two other children from his first marriage.

Wyatt and JoJo began their relationship in 2017 while both working for WWE. They are now gone from the company. Wyatt was fired last year, a few months after WWE buried him at WrestleMania 37. JoJo quietly left the company several months before that.

There’s no word yet on how Jon Moxley will dress himself for the wedding if he is on the guest list.