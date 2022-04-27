NXT ratings rebound, even against the NBA Playoffs

The ratings and viewership data are in for the April 26 edition of NXT, and despite going head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs — which have been driving down the numbers of every pro wrestling show for the last couple weeks — WWE’s developmental brand had its best rating of the month.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT was watched by 577,000 people. That’s up from last week, but essentially the same. The 18-49 year old rating was 10% better than the last two weeks, however. The .14 puts the show back where it had stabilized in March.

NXT finished 32nd among cable originals, with TNT’s basketball coverage topping the chart.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

