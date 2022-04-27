Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch lead WWE’s promotion of historic women’s boxing match

On Saturday (April 30), undisputed Lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her titles against Amanda Serrano. It will be the first women’s boxing match to ever headline New York’s Madison Square Garden, one of the most famous venues in combat sports history.

The fight will be available on DAZN, and the streamer reached out to a company that likes to tout its history-making women for a team-up. WWE is involving several Superstars in the cross-promotional effort, with WrestleMania 38 foes Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair leading the charge.

From DAZN:

Leading into Saturday night, there will be a Team Katie Taylor led by fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch. Team Amanda Serrano will be led by current Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair. Along with Lynch on Team Taylor are Irishman Sheamus and Finn Balor, as the three combine for 37.3 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The other two members of the group are Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler. Along with Belair, Team Serrano features two Puerto Rican superstars in Damian Priest and Queen Zelina, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss rounding out the group. Lynch is one of WWE’s most popular superstars and held the Raw Women’s title until earlier this month when she was beaten by none other than Belair at WrestleMania 38. Belair main evented WrestleMania last year with Sasha Banks – making history as the first two black women to main event WrestleMania in 2021. Belair won, and the pair won an ESPY for the match - a feat on par with this massive women’s boxing event at MSG. Lynch and Belair will attend the official weigh-in on Friday. A custom Raw Women’s title will be given to the winner of the fight.

WWE got the hype train rolling earlier today with a conversation between these Big Time Becks and her undefeated countrywoman...

The EST also chatted with the 42-1-1 challenger, who took inspiration from seeing Bianca take down an Irish champion in Texas earlier this month...

Does this make you more likely to check out Taylor/Serrano this weekend? If so (or if you were already planning to), you can order the fight here.