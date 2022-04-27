Video shows Jimmy Uso call police officer an ‘a**hole’ during most recent DUI arrest

Last July, Jimmy Uso — real name Jonathan Fatu — was arrested and charged with DUI in Pensacola, Florida. It was his third alcohol-related run-in with law enforcement since 2019.

Earlier today (April 27, 2022), TMZ Sports posted an update on the WWE Superstar’s case.

Uso, who cops say ultimately blew a .202 and .205 during the arrest, was eventually charged with misdemeanor DUI over the incident — and court records show he cut a deal with prosecutors earlier this month to close out the case. According to court docs, Uso agreed to plead no contest to the charge. As part of the agreement, we’re told Jimmy was required to complete several courses related to the incident. A source close to Uso tells us those classes were completed earlier this month.

Their report came along with video of Uso’s arrest. In it, the visibly inebriated wrestler takes offense at one of the officers saying he hoped Jimmy would pass the field sobriety test “this time”, and at one point calls him an “asshole”. It’s not a surprising a drunk person would misunderstand or overreact to something; it is fairly remarkable how patiently the police handled the situation.

WWE has never publicly taken action against Uso following any of his arrests. He and his brother Jey won the SmackDown Tag Team championship for the fifth time at Money in the Bank, two weeks after this video was shot.

Here’s hoping this was the last time Jimmy will ever take the wheel under the influence.