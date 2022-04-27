It’s Kay Lee Ray’s turn to try to explain her new WWE name

When Kacy Catanzaro had her first interview as Katana Chance, she took at shot at offering an in-character explanation for her new WWE-mandated name. It... wasn’t great.

Last night (April 26) on NXT, Kay Lee Ray was introduced under her new company trademarked handle, Alba Fyre. The former NXT UK Women’s champ got a video all to herself to reintroduce herself. I’m not sure I would call it great, but it’s a lot better than what we got for Catanzaro/Chance.

“It’s been eight months since the voyage began. But do you know who I really am? A fighter? Yes. A warrior? Yes. A champion. But what do you know abut me? To understand me now, I have to resurrect my past. Fire represents life, but in my case? A rebirth. A resurrection of where I come from. I am Alba Fyre.”

This explanation continues the “this is the real me” approach we got for Chance. But unlike that case, where they ignored the fact they were giving a very ninja-y sounding name to a legendary American Ninja Warrior competitor, what the former Ms. Ray gives us does tie the new name to her story. “Alba” is the Scottish Gaelic name for Kay Lee’s native Scotland, and in some romance languages means dawn or sunrise.

Still don’t understand why her name needed to change, or think it’s a good idea that it did. But at least they kind of made it make sense?

