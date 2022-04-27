Raw gets a couple stretches on the calendar where it isn’t competing against nationally televised live sports. They are not currently in one of those stretches. Its resulting in their worst television numbers since the last time they weren’t in one of those stretches.

The April 25 episode aired opposite two NBA Playoff games. WWE went up against Boston finishing its sweep of Brooklyn in an early contest watched by 3.83 million people that did 1.33 rating among 18-49 year olds, and Dallas’ blowout win over Utah in the last game that had an audience of 3.19 million viewers and did a 1.17 in the demo.

Unsurprising then that the Raw’s average viewership across its three hours (1.61 million) and 18-49 number (.44) were its lowest since the show was going against the NFL in January. Just like they were last week.

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.70 million / .43

Hour Two: 1.67 million / .45

Hour Three: 1.47 million / .43

The good news is, the only things that did better numbers than Raw on cable were coverage of those playoff games. The bad news is, two second round series are scheduled to start next Monday.

Oh well, there will be another stretch between the end of basketball (and hockey) and the start of a new football season...

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily