NXT isn’t wasting any time getting Arianna Grace on TV

Just yesterday, Bianca Carelli — daughter of WWE alumnus Santino Marella — changed her social media accounts to reflect her new nomme de ring, Arianna Grace. We figured it meant she’s be debuting on television soon, and during the April 26 episode of NXT 2.0 Grace was one of three wrestlers announced for the a Women’s Breakout Tournament that will start in two weeks.

In addition to the second generation wrestler, Kianna James (who worked the independent scene and appeared on AEW Dark under the names Kayla Inlay and Xtina Kay) and Slone Jacobs (fka Notorious Mimi, a 19 year old who’s already appeared on as enhancement talent on NXT and Level Up) were announced for the first-ever Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Their introductory videos are below, along with the rest of the highlights from last night’s show.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.