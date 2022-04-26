NXT books the card for ‘Spring Breakin’ next week

Considering the NXT “Spring Breakin” show is just one week away, this week’s episode had to be all about getting the rest of the card for it filled out. Not that it’s much more than a typical episode of NXT television, but it’s got a fancy name and they’re trying to make like it’s appointment viewing.

You decide on that part.

Here’s what they added:

Frazer debuted this week and Waller got in his interrupted it to run him down. Meanwhile, Roderick Strong set up The Creed Brothers to run up against The Viking Raiders for a big test. Tony D’Angelo decided he wants to hash things out with Santos Escobar, so they’ll have a sit-down.

They also added this:

Natalya, you’ll remember, had some words with Nikkita last week. That led to her attacking after her match with Lash Legend this week, which brought out Cora Jade to even the odds. It’s only natural a tag team match was set up.

Lastly, Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, though it was already known, was once again made official after a tease the champ wouldn’t make it following that angle last week. Don’t worry, said angle meant nothing in record time.

Like the card? Or care at all?