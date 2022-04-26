Santino Marella’s daughter gets her WWE name

Bianca Carelli signed with WWE last month. The daughter of two-time Intercontinental champion and current wrestling & MMA trainer Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli) was part of the Performance Center class with former ROH Women’s champ Rok-C, who has already debuted on television under her new name, Roxanne Perez.

Could Carelli be close behind? She’s one step closer after revealing her WWE trademarked name on social media. And honestly, it’s not bad!

Meet Arianna Grace...

The wrestler from Ontario worked a handful of independent dates, and the Mickie James-booked NWA Empowerrr PPV before signing with WWE. That hasn’t stopped the company from rapidly getting talents onto NXT programming in the 2.0 era, especially with talents they’re high on like fellow second generation talent Bron Breakker. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see Grace on our screens soon.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if we are just calling her Arianna or Grace within the next few months, either. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.