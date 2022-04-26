Bad Bunny to star as a super-powered luchador in Sony Spider-Man Universe flick

WrestleMania 37 and Royal Rumble 2022 star (and, sure, Grammy-winning and uber-popular recording artist) Bad Bunny will follow in the footsteps of Dave Bautista, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & John Cena.

The 28 year old high flier from Puerto Rico is joining Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. At CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas last night (Mon., April 25), the film studio announced Bad Bunny would headline one of their flicks focused on members of Spidey’s supporting cast of friends & foes, a la the popular Venom series, and this spring’s meme-licious Morbius.

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures’ Presentation. @ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jMhBId2CT7 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2022

Sony’s going with a deep cut for Bunny in El Muerto, but it will allow Bunny to flex his pro wrestling muscles. Or I should say lucha libre muscles. He’ll play Juan Carlos, the latest member of a family who dons a powers-imbuing mask to become an El Santo-like hero. In the comics, El Muerto wrestled Spider-Man in a charity match set-up by J. Jonah Jameson in hopes of unmasking Peter Parker. When Muerto’s ancestral nemesis el Dorado shows up, the two team-up to take him down.

No word yet on a creative team or other actors for the project, for which Sony is targeting a Jan. 12, 2024 release date. El Muerto is poised to make Bad Bunny the first live action Latino Marvel superhero. It seems that was a goal of Bunny’s, who discovered the character while looking for superhero to play on the big screen.

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me and it will be epic.”

Bad Bunny has done some acting in the past, including on the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. This summer, he’ll appear in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, directed by John Wick & Deadpool 2’s David Leitch.

Excited for Bunny’s next wrestling adventure?