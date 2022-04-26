A Becky Lynch quote about the AEW Women’s division everyone will react calmly to

It may have fallen out of the top spot in the AEW/WWE debate power rankings, but the topic of women’s wrestling is definitely still among the most common talking points when it comes to comparing the two companies and/or criticizing Tony Khan’s booking.

Noted $#!+stirrer Becky Lynch certainly knows that, and that probably factored into her answer when Florida radio host Drew Garabo asked her if she tries to block out the competition, or uses it as motivation to up her game.

“I wish I could say yes, but, unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are, they don’t get as much time as we get and they’re not — frankly they’re not as good as we are. “We have, certainly on Raw, we have the best women’s division in the world. In the world. And I say that without any hesitation in my voice. We have the best women’s division in the world. And, yeah, competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place — and I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her getting the spotlight that she deserves. Competition is always great. But over here, we’re just on another level right now, man. We’re on another level.”

Several things about this quote, from an admitted Becky Lynch super-fan:

The 10ish minute interview is conducted in The Man’s usual mix of kayfabe & reality. She’s playing her heel character, but also dropping that when a topic doesn’t require it. A lot of her discussion with Garabo is about how WWE’s presentation of women has evolved recently, and how Lynch & her contemporaries are still working to be booked & promoted the same way their male counterparts are. This appearance was to promote this weekend’s house show in Lakeland, Florida, so Becky is trying to sell tickets for Saturday’s event. You do that by hyping your product as the best thing out there. She doesn’t knock the wrestlers in AEW, other than to say they aren’t as good as the ones she calls the best in the world, which isn’t really that big of a knock. She does echo a frequent fan complaint and knock AEW’s booking of its women’s roster. The name she drops from their roster is someone often mentioned as being “mistreated” by said booking. That said, Lynch still praises the fact AEW exists (without ever saying the company’s name).

It’s — in my not unbiased opinion — a hell of a savvy answer. “Frankly they’re not as good as we are,” is going to be aggregated on every wrestling site on the web today. Some of the admittedly less than 100% of fans who take the time to read the whole quote or listen to the entire interview will get what she was trying to do. Others will just #engage with the headline, but even then she’s going to make those people feel something. And that’s the job.

And yes, my frequent punching bag TK does this too. I just find the way Bex does it to be less eye roll-inducing, but that’s subjective.

So that’s my too in-depth analysis of a 30 second soundbite. Give us yours, and listen to Lynch’s entire conversation with 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo here.