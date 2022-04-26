WrestleMania Backlash? More like WrestleMania Rematch, amirite?

Bobby Lashley is undefeated against Omos, including wins in a regular match at WrestleMania 38 and one of the arm variety on the April 25 Raw. But he’s also been getting beaten up a lot by the giant and his new manager — who just so happens to be Lashley’s old manager — Montell Vontavious Porter.

That’s what happened last night after the arm wrestling contest, with MVP declaring the latest beatdown was more proof the All Mighty is nothing without him. Omos challenged Lashley to another match at May 8’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, and WWE made it official.

This makes four of the six announced matches for next weekend in Providence, Rhode Island ‘Mania rematches. There are new wrinkles to each of them, such as MVP being in Omos corner for this one. But it’s still a lot of rematches.

Here’s the current card, with the do-overs bolded:

- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s championship

- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

- The Usos (c) vs. RK-Bro (c) in Winners Take All Match for the Raw & SmackDown Tag titles

- AJ Styles vs. Edge

- Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

- Omos vs. Bobby Lashley