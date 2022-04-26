Sonya Deville slapped the hell out of Carmella

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was all about celebrating Randy Orton for his 20 years with WWE, Asuka returning after a lengthy absence, Mustafa Ali coming back to get involved again, and Sonya Deville challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship. It’s that last one that I’m focusing on here because something that happened coming out of it floored me.

Sonya Deville slapped the taste right out of Carmella’s mouth.

Deville had recruited Carmella and Zelina Vega to assist her in her match, and when they failed to help her get the job done, she took her frustrations out on them. Vega got smacked too, and it was a hard hit, but it wasn’t like what Carmella got:

Listen to that! It’s almost shocking how hard she connected on that slap.

Carmella got dropped to one knee and it looked involuntary to me. Maybe she just sold the hell out of it but it doesn’t look like it. It sure looked like she just got rocked so hard it put her down.

Damn.

