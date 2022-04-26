WWE NXT preview (April 26, 2022): Moving on

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (April 26) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for the show:

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley

Xyon Quinn vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer debuts

As usual, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Who was Wes Lee calling?

The remaining half of MSK returned to our screens last Tuesday for the first time since his partner Nash Carter was released just days after they won the Tag titles for a second time at Stand & Deliver. The Carter situation was alluded to but not directly addressed, and was clearly affecting Wes Lee. He booked himself into a match with Xyon Quinn when the Aussie said some cryptic stuff about moving on, saying he could only find peace in the ring. He didn’t find peace or victory. Then we got this scene online.

The good news is that WWE hasn’t forgotten about Lee. He’s a tremendous talent, but he was also signed as one-half of a team prior to the 2.0 reboot, so it wasn’t a sure thing he’d get a singles push in NXT.

It’s still too early to tell if this angle will launch a successful solo career in the company. WWE stories that involve the protagonist losing a lot don’t often seem to turn out well for said protagonist. Bit if the person on the other end of that phone is a currently very over main roster star that MSK worked with in the past, it would be a good explanation for how Wes gets his mojo back — and keeping him aligned with Riddle in any way would a good sign for how the company views him.

2) Will Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy’s NXT title match at Spring Breakin’ get a hardcore stipulation?

First, I’d like to thank WWE for directly answering one of last week’s Five Questions: Yes, Gacy is a cult leader/Batman villain now.

Given that, we can’t just have a regular match next week now, right? Gacy’s kidnapped Bron’s dad, led him on a Dungeon of Doom-esque chase around the PC, and then shoved him off a platform so he could be ravaged by people in black cloaks. We don’t even know if the champ will be cleared for next Tuesday’s big show...

UPDATE: The medical status of @bronbreakkerwwe remains uncertain after @JoeGacy's attack on #WWENXT. Breakker has not disclosed any information as of Thursday which raises questions on if he will be cleared to defend his NXT Title at #NXTSpringBreakin on Tuesday May 3. pic.twitter.com/QgFrR2BQcJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2022

We don’t usually advocate for the first match in a program to happen in a gimmick setting, but you can’t just have these two lock-up after all Gacy’s done to Breakker. It’s not Halloween Havoc-time on the calendar, unfortunately. That doesn’t mean we can’t throw these guys in some kind of Chamber of Horrors-type situation.

There is a Steiners connection, after all!

3) Should Tony D’Angelo’s “Don of NXT” gimmick sleep with the fishes?

Early on, I was having fun with Tony D’s Sopranos parody character. But since he beat Tommaso Ciampa at Stand & Deliver, WWE’s been asking us to take it more seriously. Even in the campy world of 2.0, I’m not sure bringing actual organized crime-adjacent figures, employing goons dressed like extras from a road production of Guys & Dolls, and sending mafia-style messages to D’Angelo rivals like Santos Escobar works.

4) Are Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo the next challengers for the Women’s Tag titles?

It doesn’t look like either of the previous champs are in the mix, and past Dakota Kai ally Choo helped the debuting Perez pick up a win over Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne last week. WWE seems to be all in on fka Rok-C, fast tracking her to television and giving her a win over a two-time tag champ in Jayne. Putting her with an enjoyable act like Wendy could be the extent of her initial push. They tag belts are the only ones Toxic Attraction holds that seem to be vulnerable though, and having Perez dethrone Jacy & Gigi Dolin to add that championship to her CV along with the Ring of Honor Women’s title would cement her as one of the fastest rising stars in women’s wrestling.

5) Is Nathan Frazer permanently joining the U.S. roster?

My guess is no. WWE seems to be doing some short-term talent exchanges between NXT 2.0 and NXT UK, which is a smart way to give talent a broader range of experience and give us fresh match-ups. So like A-Kid’s recent trip across the pond (and maybe Grizzled Young Veterans run in the States), I’d expect the Seth Rollins-trained youngster to head back to London before too long.

Frazer was a highly sought after free agent who has roots in both countries, however. So we’ll see after he debuts tonight.

