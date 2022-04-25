Bianca Belair is still your Raw women’s champion

It seemed rather interesting that WWE would book Sonya Deville, an on air authority figure who isn’t an active wrestler these days, into a Raw women’s championship match against Bianca Belair on short notice but that’s exactly what they did on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. It went down on this week’s episode in Belair’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and to the surprise of no one, Belair emerged victorious.

They wouldn’t take the title off her in her hometown against this particular opponent. Of course not!

What they would do, and did, was continue the story of Deville abusing her power to benefit herself. It was particularly egregious in this match.

First, Deville was counted out but restarted the match to make sure there would be no count outs.

Then, she was disqualified but restarted the match to make sure there would be no count outs and no disqualifications.

Next, she brought out Carmella and Zelina Vega, the former tag team champions, to assist her in said match, essentially making it a 3v1 handicap.

Despite it all, Belair proved herself too much to beat, as she dealt with them all en route to a KOD and a pinfall victory to retain her championship.

