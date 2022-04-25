 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Randy Orton lovefest is pretty amazing, and very cool

By Sean Rueter
WWE’s been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut over the past week. It will culminate in a segment on Raw tonight (April 25). In the build-up to that, we’ve seen many of Orton’s mentors, contemporaries & fans sing his praises on social media.

It’s something that would have been hard to predict just a few years ago, when the Viper had a reputation for being immature in the locker room and less-than-motivated in the ring. But recently we’ve seen Orton develop into a voice of reason & calming presence behind-the-scenes, and someone almost everyone agrees is an example of how to work smartly to deliver in the ring while protecting yourself & your opponent.

Randy’s evolution (pun semi-intended) is encapsulated in this exchange with Triple H:

Hunter and John Cena’s appreciations grabbed headlines, but they were only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a sampling of the others who’ve been praising Randall Keith on Twitter:

Bobby Lashley: He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!

Shelton Benjamin: From literally day 1 in @ovwrestling to year 20 I’ve had the pleasure of watching Randy Orton go from 3rd generation brat to pop culture icon & one of the absolute greatest to ever grace the squared circle. Nothing but respect. Congratulations on 20 years Bro!

For the final word, here’s the man himself...

It’s great to see someone get their flowers when they’re still here. Especially someone who’s done the work to become someone worthy of receiving them like Randy Orton has.

Congrats, sir. Look forward to celebrating your 30th!

