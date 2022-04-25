The Randy Orton lovefest is pretty amazing, and very cool

WWE’s been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut over the past week. It will culminate in a segment on Raw tonight (April 25). In the build-up to that, we’ve seen many of Orton’s mentors, contemporaries & fans sing his praises on social media.

It’s something that would have been hard to predict just a few years ago, when the Viper had a reputation for being immature in the locker room and less-than-motivated in the ring. But recently we’ve seen Orton develop into a voice of reason & calming presence behind-the-scenes, and someone almost everyone agrees is an example of how to work smartly to deliver in the ring while protecting yourself & your opponent.

Randy’s evolution (pun semi-intended) is encapsulated in this exchange with Triple H:

I know it took some patience with me in the beginning but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU https://t.co/uC1Rwul2Yk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 23, 2022

Hunter and John Cena’s appreciations grabbed headlines, but they were only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a sampling of the others who’ve been praising Randall Keith on Twitter:

From the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in @WWE history to now. Not many more can say they have had such a storied career and are still at the top of their game. Congratulations on an incredible 20 years, @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/KgPqrJsalf — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 25, 2022

Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight #rkbro #wwe #stallion pic.twitter.com/zr2sRQZ0dA — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 25, 2022

It’s so cool that after 20 years of being in @wwe, @RandyOrton continues to prove that he’s only getting better and better with time. Randy’s body of work inspires me immensely. I’ve always admired his psychology in the ring and his ability to KEEP IT REAL. Because it is real. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 25, 2022

If you build a sports entertainer from the ground up….you get Randy Orton. Congrats to one of the all time greats! So proud of you and your incredible career-and you are better than ever! pic.twitter.com/D0exrkcGn6 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 21, 2022

I’m forever thankful to have been able to get in the ring and stand across from Randy Orton and so should everyone else who can say they have as well. #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/wfNrdVsTH0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2022

.@randyorton was instrumental in teaching me how to become a main eventer. You learn by watching matches back, but it’s a whole different education when you’re actually in the ring with one of the absolute best and learning from them… #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/HrT6KifmVw — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2022

I am proud to be in the same generation as you. Congratulations @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RG8aUKqpX7 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 25, 2022

Bobby Lashley: He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!

Shelton Benjamin: From literally day 1 in @ovwrestling to year 20 I’ve had the pleasure of watching Randy Orton go from 3rd generation brat to pop culture icon & one of the absolute greatest to ever grace the squared circle. Nothing but respect. Congratulations on 20 years Bro!

One of the greatest of all time. You've helped me inside and outside the ring and you made me step up my game. We’ve done some horrible things to each other, we've took world titles from each other, but this may be my fav moment Happy 20, @RandyOrton!#OrtonWeek #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LglsF5NlNj — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2022

20 years of becoming one of the greatest to ever do it and he keeps getting better. Congratulations and thank you for 20 years of moments we will all remember forever. @RandyOrton — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 25, 2022

I wanted to wish @RandyOrton a HUGE congrats on 20 unforgettable years by sharing my LEAST favorite Orton Moment. For obvious reasons. @WWE @WWEonFOX — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 23, 2022

For the final word, here’s the man himself...

Feels weird to “celebrate” myself, but throughout the week I’ve read your messages and posts and am truly humbled.



A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #WWERaw #OrtonWeek https://t.co/kVo7foDKjb — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 25, 2022

It’s great to see someone get their flowers when they’re still here. Especially someone who’s done the work to become someone worthy of receiving them like Randy Orton has.

Congrats, sir. Look forward to celebrating your 30th!