Is this a sign Roman Reigns is getting a custom title?

We still don’t know for sure who Roman Reigns’ first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship will be (although signs continue to point toward Drew McIntyre — if not for WrestleMania Backlash, then somewhere on the road to SummerSlam). But we’re already hearing WWE doesn’t have plans to have him drop the at least one of the belts he unified at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar.

So that, along with the fact The Tribal Chief’s reign with the Universal championship recently passed 600 days...

... makes you wonder if WWE isn’t telling us something with this Playlist video they dropped this morning that features past champions debuting new belt designs:

What would a Bloodline belt look like? What would a custom strap for the Head of the Table mean for the future of the Universal and/or WWE titles? How angry will it make fans already sick of Roman’s dominance?

Give us your thoughts or preliminary sketches below, Cagesiders.