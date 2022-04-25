Tommaso Ciampa’s main roster run is happening on Main Event

Tommaso Ciampa isn’t just one of the most accomplished wrestlers in NXT history, he’s also taken the most unusual path to the main roster.

He was used in tag matches with his old #DIY partner Johnny Gargano on Raw & SmackDown in 2019, despite the fact the two were enemies on the black-and-gold brand at the time. Neck surgery put all of WWE’s plans for the Blackheart on hold shortly after that. His program with Bron Breakker & Dirty Dawgs brought him to Raw on multiple occasions this year, then he was finally, officially introduced as a member of the Raw roster on April 11.

On that show, his debut interview was cut off by Kevin Owens righteous quest to prove Ezekial is really Elias. Ciampa then didn’t appear on last Monday’s Raw. But he has been working matches every Monday night — those matches are just being taped for Main Event.

On the night he debuted on Raw, Ciampa defeated T-BAR. It was his third win over the former Dominik Dijakovic on Main Event since February. Then on the episode taped on April 18, Ciampa beat Cedric Alexander (if you’re looking for the Hurt Business, the streaming and international-exclusive Main Event is where Alexander & Shelton Benjamin can be found, regularly putting on quality matches).

Is this where we should expect to find the two-time NXT champion for the foreseeable future?