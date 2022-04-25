WWE Raw results, live blog (April 25, 2022): Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 25, 2022) from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for early next month in Providence, Rhode Island.

Advertised for tonight: Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s championship against Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch makes her first appearance on television since losing the title at WrestleMania 38, Bobby Lashley takes on Omos in an arm wrestling contest, Randy Orton will be honored in a “20th Anniversary Celebration,” there are apparently multiple returns that could happen on this show, more from the wild and wacky 24/7 championship scene, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 25