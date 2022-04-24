Randy Orton is never leaving WWE

WWE is currently celebrating Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with the company, and released this fun video of the man himself reacting to his greatest moments:

In said video, he talks about the legacy he’ll leave behind, making clear he’s not ever going anywhere else:

“You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. I think, if we are talking WWE more specifically my legacy will be that I was the next guy after The Undertaker that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades. I don’t care, Roman Reigns, I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood — I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”

Despite the fact that he’s not a 42-year-old man who has been doing this for two decades, Orton is plugging right along as one of the most entertaining acts on WWE television. There certainly doesn’t appear to be anything getting in the way of his following in Undertaker’s footsteps and stretching his career out to three decades.

What a run.