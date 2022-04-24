WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match card & rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the WrestleMania Backlash show set to take place on Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will mark the second time the Backlash event has been rebranded with the WrestleMania name tacked on.

We’re just two weeks out from showtime but multiple matches have been made official for the show:

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Rousey tapped Flair at WrestleMania but the referee was down and Flair stole one. This is the response to that, a match where no such shenanigans will occur.

Raw & SmackDown Tag Team Championship Unification Match: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Usos (c)

Roman Reigns told The Usos to go get the Raw tag team titles so The Bloodline can hold all the gold. Here’s where they can try to do as he asked.

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes beat Rollins at WrestleMania in his return to WWE, and Rollins wants to get one back on him now that he can actually prepare for his opponent.

Edge vs. AJ Styles

A recent character turn has Edge with new life, as he’s heading up an apparent stable. Styles is the first guy running into it.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Moss finally broke away from Corbin after weeks of teases and tension, and Corbin is awfully unhappy about the success Moss has found. They’ll settle up here.

From the looks of it, Roman Reigns will still end up on this card, despite his lack of creative direction following WrestleMania.

Like it how it’s shaping up?