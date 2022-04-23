Tyson Fury is right back to teasing a match with Drew McIntyre

Tyson Fury has seemed to indicate he will retire from boxing following his fight against Dillian Whyte today (Sat., April 23, 2022) at Wembley Stadium in London, a fight he won via a nasty uppercut in the sixth round. It was one hell of a way to punctuate a wildly successful career, driving his record to 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts.

But while he’s acting like he won’t be a boxer anymore, there’s much talk of a hybrid fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, who is angling to do the fight in 2023.

But that’s not why we’re here, of course. No, we’re here because Fury was asked about WWE doing a stadium show in the United Kingdom come September and he went right back to teasing a match with Drew McIntyre, something he’s done plenty of in the past:

"Don't rule me out of fighting there! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know @DMcIntyreWWE has been saying a lot of things about me! I'd love to be at Cardiff!" - @Tyson_Fury



— #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

It wouldn’t be Fury’s first match in WWE. He beat Braun Strowman at the Saudi Arabia show back in Oct. 2019. The pandemic put on hold any plans they had of a return match in the meantime, though it was teased. Eventually, everyone went their separate ways.

Then, McIntyre started talking, and Fury returned fire, and they’ve been kinda sorta teasing it ever since. Those teases continue.

Hey, having Fury on the card would certainly help sell out a stadium.