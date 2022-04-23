WWE adds a new match to WrestleMania Backlash

The next premium live pay-per-view event on the WWE schedule is WrestleMania Backlash, set to take place on Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE has roughly two weeks remaining to fill out the card. And while there is still a chance for main event level stars like Roman Reigns or Becky Lynch to be added to the lineup, the lower card needs some love too. To that end, WWE announced today that Madcap Moss will go one-on-one with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Happy duo broke up following Corbin’s loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, and now we’ll find out who is the better man.

Here’s the updated match card for WrestleMania Backlash:

SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw & SmackDown Tag Team Championship Unification Match : RK-Bro (c) vs. The Usos (c)

: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Usos (c) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

What do you think of the lineup thus far, Cagesiders?