The Wyatt Family is back together

The Wyatt Family was a big deal on the WWE main roster starting in 2013, but they never quite reached the heights many fans envisioned for them as a unit. Braun Strowman eventually broke off from the group in the 2016 WWE Draft, Luke Harper was no longer aligned with Wyatt by WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and wine expert Erick Rowan later adopted a pet spider that was ultimately squished by Drew McIntyre.

Rowan and Harper were released by WWE by mid 2020. Wyatt and Strowman lasted a little longer, even feuding with each other in a Swamp Fight when cinematic matches were all the rage, before they were also both fired by WWE in 2021.

Adam Scherr’s (fka Braun Strowman) Twitter page is typically a wasteland where he exposes himself to be a clown on a semi-frequent basis, but at least one interesting thing has come of it. Here is a photo he posted today where he is reunited with Wyatt and Rowan. With the departed Brodie Lee in mind, Scherr refers to the unit as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse:

Scherr is wearing his CYN shirt, so this photo must have been taken relatively recently.

Do you hope to see these three men reunite in a wrestling ring one day, Cagesiders?