Main roster manager LA Knight already has another client

We learned last week that NXT wrestler LA Knight is trying out for a main roster manager position. He introduced Knight Model Management in a dark segment after last week’s SmackDown. His first client was revealed to be former RETRIBUTION member MACE, whose name was seemingly changed to FACE.

Knight was at it again last night (Apr. 22) at WWE’s SmackDown taping when the cameras stopped rolling. This time he was accompanied by Mansoor, who has been ignored by WWE Creative for the last six months. After dumping on the hometown crowd for a bit, Knight and Mansoor introduced “Mace the Face.”

Do you think LA Knight, Mansoor, and MACE the FACE will be able to make this model agency gimmick work on the main roster at some point, or will it never even make it to the big time? Will Mansoor’s name be changed to Manface?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.