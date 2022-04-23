WWE announces the return of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared live on WWE television since she dropped the Raw women’s championship to Bianca Belair on Apr. 2 at WrestleMania 38. But her absence will come to an end next week, because WWE has announced that Big Time Becks is set to return on the Apr. 25 episode of Raw:

“On The Road to WrestleMania, Big Time Becks emphasized how much the Raw Women’s Title meant to her, claiming she would sell her soul to keep it. What will The Man have to say after losing the title to Belair?”

Lynch happens to be returning on the same night that hometown hero Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s title against the dastardly and corrupt Sonya Deville. Will Lynch confront the champ after the match?

WWE also announced that next week’s Raw will include a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Randy Orton:

“On April 25, 2002, The Viper made his WWE debut with a victory against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown. Twenty years, 14 World Championships, four Tag Team Titles, two Royal Rumble victories, and one Money in the Bank contract later, Orton remains a legend in this sports-entertainment industry.”

Even with the return of Lynch, Randy’s celebration, and Belair’s title defense, the big draw for next week’s episode of Raw is still the arm wrestling match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, of course.

Is there still time to book Lynch in a match for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania Backlash? Will Orton’s big day be ruined by the Bloodline? Does arm wrestling have a chance to be the highest rated match of Omos’ career?

