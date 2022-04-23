WWE SmackDown spoilers for Apr. 29: Steel Cage, Beat the Clock, Roman Reigns, more!

WWE stayed at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, after the Apr. 22 SmackDown went off the air in order to tape the Apr. 29 episode. WWE needed to get this show in the can due to their travel schedule in the United Kingdom next week.

Here’s what went down on the show, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

Drew McIntyre was victorious over Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match.

Madcap Moss was a guest on Happy Talk. The segment ended with a brawl between Moss and Happy Corbin.

Ricochet successfully defended the Intercontinental championship against Shanky. There was some tension between Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the aftermath.

Raquel Rodriguez won against a jobber.

RK-Bro and The Usos had a contract signing for their tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. After the two teams brawled, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre squared off in the middle of the ring and traded blows.

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler.

Xavier Woods beat Ridge Holland.

Sheamus beat Kofi Kingston.

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi as part of an “I Quit” Beat the Clock challenge between Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Flair failed to beat Rousey’s time in her match against Aliyah. The clock expired when Flair had Aliyah in the Figure Eight.

Do these results get you more excited to check out the Apr. 29 episode of SmackDown, Cagesiders?