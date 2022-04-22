Sasha Banks & Naomi still have some tag team title challengers

When Rhea Ripley responded to losing to Sasha Banks & Naomi in a tag team title match on Monday Night Raw this past week, her response was to break up with and viciously attack her partner, Liv Morgan. This was noteworthy not just on its own but because of what it meant for the women’s tag team division.

It basically left it nonexistent again.

That’s why Banks quickly took to social media to jokingly suggest to Naomi they go after the men’s tag team champions on the red brand, RK-Bro. My partner in blog Sean Rueter suggested they wait for a possible NXT call up, or see if there were anything to rumors of Shayna Baszler being paired with Ronda Rousey at some point.

There will be none of that.

Instead, Baszler is sticking with the partner she recently got together with, Natalya, and confronted the champs on Friday Night SmackDown this week:

They were involved in the WrestleMania 38 match and lost, so there’s no real justification for their getting a title match. Having said that, and as mentioned previously, there aren’t really any other options right now.

So why not?