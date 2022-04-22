Kevin Owens hopes to f*** Matthew McConaughey up at WrestleMania 39

As we’re again being reminded in his current program, where he’s the only sane person in a bizarro world where everyone buys into the ridiculous notion that Ezekiel is Elias’ brother and not just the drifter with a clean shave, Kevin Owens makes everything he’s involved in better.

We’ve seen him do that with WWE guest stars in the past, whether it was powerbombing Machine Gun Kelly off the stage, or stunning Logan Paul in the ring. Sensing a trend? I think if KO gets his wish for WrestleMania 39, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is getting his ass kicked.

Owens was Corey Graves & Vic Joseph’s guest on the latest After The Bell podcast. They talked about how Kev has no problem with celebrities coming to WWE “if they’re cool” (meaning they work hard, respect the business, etc — something he says was true of Paul and the Jackass crew Sami Zayn worked with at WrestleMania 38). Then KO got to fantasy booking an angle for himself and a guest star for next April in Hollywood...

“I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me, if there’s a celebrity you would like, who would you — If you could pick a celebrity to have a match with... who would it be?’ “A few years ago, Matthew McConaughey came to a show, he talked about how he would love to do something in WWE. To me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that, to me, are welcome in our industry anytime... “If we’re speaking things into existence — WrestleMania 39, come at me McConaughey, I’m gonna fuck you up.”

Alright, alright, alright?