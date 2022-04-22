WWE to tempt fate with live Ronda Rousey/Charlotte Flair contract signing

The last time WWE pre-taped a SmackDown episode back in February, the show included a Women’s title match contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The segment featured a rough-looking bit of physicality. It was easily enough fixed in post-production, but not before some fan-shot video made the rounds and yucks were had.

WWE is said to be taping next Friday’s episode of the blue brand in Albany, New York tonight (April 22) after the live broadcast ends. So if they wanted to have a safety net for Flair & Rousey’s latest contract signing, they could book the one for their WrestleMania Backlash “I Quit” match for the April 29 show. But they’re doing it live, pal!

Jokes aside, while I was one of the folks who didn’t think the head slam spot looked that bad, these kind of segments with Charlotte do have a tendency to get interesting...

We’ll see how this one goes tonight. You can find out along with your fellow Cagesiders in our live blog here, and see what else is booked for tonight in our preview here.