NXT UK spoilers: Title change, major heel turn, 2.0 excursion

Whenever I check in on NXT UK, I enjoy NXT UK. Unfortunately, given the copious amount of pro wrestling there is to consume, I don’t get a chance to check in on NXT UK that often.

Will the spoilers from an eventful taping in the brand’s regular London BT Sports Studios home on April 21 cause me to make time in the coming weeks? Quite possibly, seeing as it featured a big angle between an act that’s been headlining WWE’s United Kingdom shows since the 2017 tournament that launched them.

According to the taping report from Wrestling Inc, early on the show Moustache Mountain defended their NXT UK Tag titles in a Triple Threat against Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith and Die Familia. Trent Seven & Tyler Bate lost the belts to Carter & Smith. Later in the show, Seven came out to announce his retirement. No word on if he was wearing a salmon-colored jacket, but he should have been, because it was a swerve. Trent turned on Bate, attacking him.

Time will tell where this is leading, but for now we know it ends a tag team that’s been together since 2015. Prior to their NXT UK Tag title run, Moustache Mountain won the NXT prime Tag belts in 2018 during a feud with Undisputed ERA.

Also of note at the taping was the presence of four NXT 2.0 talents. It’s not much of a spoiler, considering the names involved have been promoting it on social media and their arrival was touted on the episode that aired on WWE Network & Peacock yesterday. But it’s an interesting way to broaden the experience of some of the greener members of the Developmental program, and perhaps bolster NXT UK by tying it to the U.S. show. Lash Legend, Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp (fka Bobby Steveson), and Von Wagner made the trip.

Like her Diamond Mine mate Roderick Strong when he worked the last NXT UK taping, Nile got a title shot. She also got the same result Roddy did.

Check that result out along with everything else that happened in Wrestling Inc’s rundown:

- Mark Coffey def. Saxton Huxley - Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith def. Die Familie and Moustache Mountain (c) to win the NXT Tag Team championship - Lash Legend def. Emilia McKenzie - Wildboar def. Eddie Dennis in a Dog Collar Match - Sha Samuels def. Damon Kemp - Charlie Dempsey def. A-Kid in a Heritage Cup Rules match - Von Wagner def. Sam Gradwell - Stevie Turner def. Angel Hayze - Mark Andrews def. Kenny Williams - Symbiosis def. Oli Blake & Tate Mayfairs - Primate & T-Bone turned on Eddie Dennis - Eliza Alexander def. Amale. The match ended abruptly and the referee threw up the ‘X’ signal. - Tiger Turan def. Josh Morrell. The match was also stopped by the referee due to injury. - Lash Legend def. Myla Grace - Wolfgang & Damon Kemp def. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels - Trent Seven faked a retirement announcement and turned on Tyler Bate - Meiko Satomura (c) def. Ivy Nile to retain the NXT UK Women’s title

Intrigued enough to seek out NXT UK, or fired up if it’s already part of your weekly wrestling diet?