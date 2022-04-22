WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 22, 2022) with a live show emanating from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featuring all the latest build for the the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for early next month.

Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match. This gimmick came about after Sami ran away from his previous two matches with Drew.

WWE is also teasing that tensions will escalate between The Usos and RK-Bro ahead of their tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APR. 22