This is pretty neat. WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil and The Miz are taking part in next week’s NFL Draft:

Titus O’Neil and The Miz will be representing their hometown teams and announcing selections at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas next week.

O’Neil will be celebrating his birthday in style with his hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and The A-Lister will be firing up the Dawg Pound on behalf of the Cleveland Browns.

The WWE Superstars and the two organizations both shared their excitement for the incredible opportunity.

“I’m honored to represent my Hometown NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at this year’s NFL Draft. As a person who holds a great relationship with many of the players and someone who enjoys an impactful partnership with the Bucs organization serving the Tampa Bay Region through my Bullard Family Foundation, this is truly a special moment. This opportunity to announce the name of the next great contributor to our community both on and off the field is an honor that I’ll never forget. It’s also the BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT ever as I get to celebrate on my birthday this very special occasion with the NFL, the Bucs, the Tampa Bay community, and the player selected,” said Titus O’Neil.

“Titus has been a terrific advocate and ambassador for the entire Tampa Bay region, and we are excited to have him announcing our pick during day two of this year’s NFL Draft. He brings an energy and passion that will add to the viewing enjoyment for our fans as we continue building our roster for an exciting season of Buccaneers football this fall,” said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME,” said The Miz.

“Our team has always enjoyed working with The Miz, and we are excited for him to have this opportunity to be part of the draft and celebrate the weekend with Browns fans in Las Vegas, Northeast Ohio and across the globe. He has an incredible energy that matches his passion for the Browns, and we know that he will represent our team, our fans and our shared hometown of Cleveland well,” said Brent Rossi, Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media.

Catch Titus, The Miz and all the action at the NFL Draft staring next Thursday April 28 to Saturday April 30 on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.