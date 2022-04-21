John Cena feels some type of way about Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton have shared a WWE ring against each other almost too many times to count. They even fought against each other on five consecutive pay-per-view events from July through October 2009. Needless to say, both men know each other incredibly well.

With that in mind, Cena had some very nice things to say about his old rival earlier today while celebrating the last 20 years of Randal’s career in WWE:

For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2022

Cena’s observation about Orton’s growth and maturity rings true at this current stage in his career, particularly two years ago when Randy acknowledged that his original “all lives matter” position was embarrassing and completely missing the point. Randy is now the sort of learned man who will enthusiastically call out another wrestler’s stupidity when said wrestler embraces dumb things like flat Earth theory.

Randy also has the number 20 on his mind today, but I think he’s too preoccupied with weed to even notice what Cena said about him:

Response to the new #RKBro #420day shirt is so overwhelming that @SuperKingofBro and I talked #WWEShop into continuing to keep them moving! Even tho it’s 4/21, it IS 4:20 twice a day people. https://t.co/O7h8IG0APl — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 21, 2022

Are you loading up on RK-Bro merchandise today, Cagesiders?