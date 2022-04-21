Report: Roman Reigns is in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash

After defeating Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns doesn’t have an obvious next challenger lined up. This has naturally led to speculation that he may not be booked on WWE’s upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live pay-per-view event, set to take place on Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, however, WWE is indeed planning to feature Reigns in the main event of that card:

“We were talking a couple days ago about, since they haven’t shot any angle with him, maybe they’re doing a pay-per-view without him. That is not the case. He is, in fact, in the main event. I presume they’ll shoot the angle on Friday. I don’t know that as a fact...but he is in the main event on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.”

Drew McIntyre is the only wrestler on the SmackDown roster who is anywhere close to Roman’s level, but he is preoccupied with Sami Zayn at the moment. Most of the top Raw stars also have a direction for WrestleMania Backlash.

