Kevin Nash has been dragged into the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation case

We’re a fan blog about pro wrestling. So we’re not going to even pretend to cover the defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard that’s currently being heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court.

For the purposes of this pro wrestling-related element of the trial, we’ll tell you that at a high level, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, citing an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 stating he abused her. In his attempt to prove he was defamed, and in her defense against that claim very serious accusations of domestic, child, and substance abuse are being made.

There’s nothing trivial or funny about those topics. But it’s impossible not to marvel at the spectacle of this trial between two huge celebrities. The witness list includes the richest man in the world Elon Musk, actors James Franco, Paul Bettany & Ellen Barkin, and Disney & Warner Bros. executives.

It also now includes WWE Hall of Famer Diesel. Yep, our guy Kevin Nash apparently came up at the trial today (Weds., April 20).

Nash co-starred with Heard in 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. A text from Depp about the wrap party from the shoot led to trial watchers unearthing pictures like this one...

Having wine with my drinking buddy Amber Heard. pic.twitter.com/QsVW1XYCJR — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) November 5, 2014

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp was insanely jealous.

Texts show he was upset she was at a wrap party in November, 2014 all night.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard at a wrap party in November, 2014.

Was Depp jealous, or was Depp reasonably insecure, suspicious and unsure? pic.twitter.com/lGLqmuL7DW — Femme (@FemCondition) April 19, 2022

Now, as we’ve addressed, confirming the veracity of that or addressing the role it plays in the serious accusations being made in the case is outside our purview.

Marveling at the fact Vinnie Vegas has been dragged into this legal and media circus, however? That we can do. Especially when wrestling fans are giving us gold like this in response to the non-graps community reacting to Big Daddy Cool’s unexpected involvement...

Is this guy a producer or someone in a position that she could use to elevate her career? — Alisha/Never Fear Truth ‍☠️ (@Alisha_ash) April 19, 2022

He's been a long-distance truck driver, a wizard, he has a history of violence towards turtles and is allegedly a member of the new world order. — Dom Barry (@thedombarry) April 20, 2022

What a time to be alive. And what a life Kevin Nash has lived.