NXT viewership falls for the second week

The ratings and viewership data are in for the April 19 edition of NXT, and competing against the NBA Playoffs did to 2.0 what they’ve done to every pro wrestling show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode was watched by 569,000 people. That’s a nearly 7% drop from last week, and the first time since Mar. 1 NXT hasn’t broken 600K. The .12 rating among 18-49 year olds was identical to April 12. NXT did manage to move up three spots on the cable original chart, finishing 44th.

If you follow these ratings posts, you already know what we’re gonna cover next. The night was won handily by TNT’s basketball coverage. The late game came in first place on all of television with 2.94 million viewers and a 1.03 18-49 rating. The second game of the Atlanta/Miami series that NXT went head-to-head with in second place. 2.7 million people were watching that one, and it scored a .97 in the demo.

At least two games are guaranteed to take place next Tuesday, so expect more of the same.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.